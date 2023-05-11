Carly Pearce is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress With Delicate Details at ACM Awards Red Carpet 2023

Carly Pearce attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on Thursday evening. She scored three nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” her collaboration with Ashley McBryde. Pearce performed alongside Trisha Yearwood at the ceremony.

Pearce opted for a strapless peach-colored gown. Its corseted bodice featured delicate draping, which also enhanced the waistline. The singer accessorized with metallic strappy sandals. She also added on gold statement earrings, layered bracelets and diamond rings.

Carly Pearce at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Pearce wore her dirty blonde tresses in flowing waves. Her makeup consisted of a bright pink lip, matching blush and a pop of coral eyeshadow.

Pearce is the winner of four ACM Awards throughout her career, including Single of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Carly Pearce at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Pearce’s first album, “Every Little Thing, debuted in 2017, while her most recent LP, “29: Written in Stone,” came out in 2021.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.