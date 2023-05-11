×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Mugler H&M Collection Guide: The Clothes, the Models and How to Shop

Fashion

Jacquemus Lands on Lake Como With Picture-perfect Pop-up

Business

Allbirds Cofounder Takes on New Role as Company Cuts More Jobs

Carly Pearce is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress With Delicate Details at ACM Awards Red Carpet 2023

Pearce is up for Female Artist of the Year.

Carly Pearce dress, red carpet, at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas, 2023 acm awards
Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Elaina D. Smith at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Breland at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Davis Burleson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
View ALL 50 Photos

Carly Pearce attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on Thursday evening. She scored three nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” her collaboration with Ashley McBryde. Pearce performed alongside Trisha Yearwood at the ceremony.

Pearce opted for a strapless peach-colored gown. Its corseted bodice featured delicate draping, which also enhanced the waistline. The singer accessorized with metallic strappy sandals. She also added on gold statement earrings, layered bracelets and diamond rings.

Carly Pearce dress, red carpet, at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas, 2023 acm awards
Carly Pearce at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Pearce wore her dirty blonde tresses in flowing waves. Her makeup consisted of a bright pink lip, matching blush and a pop of coral eyeshadow.

Related Galleries

Pearce is the winner of four ACM Awards throughout her career, including Single of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Carly Pearce dress, red carpet, at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas, 2023 acm awards
Carly Pearce at the Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Pearce’s first album, “Every Little Thing, debuted in 2017, while her most recent LP, “29: Written in Stone,” came out in 2021.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Hot Summer Bags

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Carly Pearce Is Pretty in Peach Corset Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Look

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad