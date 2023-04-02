Carly Pearce Embraces All-black Dressing With Double Slits at CMT Music Awards 2023

Carly Pearce arrived at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, embracing all-black dressing for the red carpet.

For the event, the singer wore a dainty black dress with sleeves that hit at the elbow and a lowcut neckline with thigh-high slits on both sides of the skirt. She coordinated the look with crystal-embellished strap black pumps.

Carly Pearce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Christopher Polk for Variety

To create her look for this year’s awards ceremony, the singer worked with stylists Kate Brown and Stephanie Thorpe.

In 2017, Pearce admitted in an interview with WWD she still bought most of her clothes online.

“If I had to describe my style, it’s Western meets bohemian,” she said. “I’m really tall so you won’t see me in a pair of stilettos unless I have to go to an awards show or something like that. I have a huge bootie collection, I love Jeffrey Campbell booties, they’re my favorites. I love high-waisted jeans, different jackets and floral prints. I like a lot of darker colors and layering with jackets. I love leather and suede and burn-out velvet — the different kind of patterns and textures. I’m not a real girly-girl, but I have a little bit of an edge in how I dress.”

The singer, nominated in the Female Video of the Year category for her song “What He Didn’t Do” and CMT Performance of the Year, performed with Gwen Stefani at this year’s ceremony.

This has been quite an eventful year for Pearce. She received her first Grammy nomination back in November for her duo performance with Ashley McBryde singing “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.