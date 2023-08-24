Carly Pearce Hosts ACM Honors 2023 in Florals, Polka Dots and Sequins

Carly Pearce embraced her signature western-inspired style with a glamorous twist at the 2023 ACM Honors on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, changing into three different looks while hosting the ceremony.

To start off the festivities, Pearce arrived at the award show wearing a David Koma crystal-embellished Cady minidress with a tailored strapless silhouette and a cutout arc on the side. The star paired the shining look with Alexandre Birman heels.

Carly Pearce at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. Maggie Friedman for Variety

Moving into the rest of the night, Pearce went more romantic in a sequin polka-dot minidress with tiers of black tulle ruffle throughout. The Needle & Thread off-the-shoulder frock also featured a statement satin ribbon bow in the center.

Carly Pearce at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. Maggie Friedman for Variety

The host later hit the stage to perform alongside Emily Shackelton, embracing a bohemian theme in a maxidress, also by Needle & Thread. The floor-length number featured an allover rose print from the 1900s, hand-painted artwork and slight ruffle detail.

Carly Pearce at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. Maggie Friedman for Variety

The decorated songstress, who has won four ACM Awards, was tapped to host the award show for a third consecutive year. The ceremony will air as a two-hour special on Fox on Sept. 18. The night featured prestigious awards distributed to today’s most popular and rising new country music artists, with appearances from Nelly, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Pearce is gearing up to go on her “Country Music Made Me Do It Tour.” The first stop is in New York City on Oct. 5. Pearce also released her latest single “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” in June, featuring fellow country music singer Chris Stapleton.