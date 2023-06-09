Carly Pearce Talks Second Annual Carly’s Closet and Her ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Moment

Carly Pearce brought back her Carly’s Closet event, giving fans the opportunity to shop her closet. This year’s event took place on Thursday at the Noelle Hotel in Nashville.

Carly’s Closet began as a way for the country singer to let fans get a piece of her wardrobe history and for her to purge her closet.

“I have so many outfits that I can only wear once or twice,” Pearce told WWD. “Instead of just leaving them to sit there in my closet, I decided to figure out something to do with them. My team and I came up with the idea for Carly’s closet last year, and it gives me and my fans the opportunity to have a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ moment.”

Clothing items are seen on display at Carly’s Closet pop-up shop benefiting the ASPCA at Noelle Nashville on June 8 in Nashville. Getty Images

Pearce and her team conceptualized the idea of Carly’s Closet during the 2022 CMA Fest. They wanted to do something to help Pearce connect with fans that was unlike other artist meet-and-greet experiences.

The singer is a self-proclaimed shopaholic and between her personal shopping habits and looks, she had plenty to choose from to create the pop-up experience. Many of the pieces in this year’s Carly’s Closet were from looks she created working with various stylists. Products included dresses, shirts, jeans, shoes and jewelry, with an estimate of more than 100 items being offered.

“I’ve always been into clothes,” Pearce said. “My grandmother used to say ‘Pretty birds make pretty feathers.'”

This year, Pearce said there was more variety among the offerings for Carly’s Closet because now she’s coming at it with more knowledge of what she’s doing after the inaugural event last year.

Carly Pearce attends the Carly’s Closet pop-up shop benefiting the ASPCA at Noelle Nashville on June 8 in Nashville. Getty Images

When it comes to her personal style, Pearce says she is very much a “girly girl,” but lately she’s also tapped into more Western inspiration and has found a love for fringe.

ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] teamed with Pearce for this year’s Carly’s Closet as the official charitable partner for the event. A portion of proceeds went toward the organization, and as a longtime pet lover (Pearce has two dogs, Johnny and June), she thought the organization would make an excellent partner.

It was a big week for Pearce between the second annual Carly’s Closet and also performing on the CMA Fest main stage, which she described as “a dream come true.”

The singer also has a new song she’s releasing in collaboration with fellow country music star Chris Stapleton titled “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Pearce wrote the song a year ago and she said it’s been the most excited she’s ever been to work on a song.