Today's Digital Daily

Carly Rae Jepsen Wears Ethereal Purple Evan Clayton Dress for New York Concert as Part of Her ‘Anything to Be With You’ Tour

Jepsen made her Lollapalooza debut last week.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Aug. 8 in New York City.
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Tuesday in New York City. Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen took the stage on Tuesday in New York City as part of her “Anything to Be With You” tour, in an etherial purple silk chiffon high-low dress with a flowing train, which was custom-designed by Evan Clayton. She paired her frock with bright purple platform boots.

Jepsen collaborated with stylist Hayley Atkin to create her tour looks. Atkin, Jepsen’s go-to stylist, has dressed the pop star in several independent labels including Oscar Uttiere, Aknvas and Alejandro Collection.

Clayton is known for creating custom ensembles for cast members of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s designed looks for Jimbo the Drag Clown, Shea Coulee and Luxx Noir London, among others.

The New York leg of Jepsen’s tour was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Fifteen minutes into her performance on Monday, however, Jepsen had to abruptly cancel the show due to severe thunderstorms.

“Nobody is getting electrocuted tonight!” Jepsen told the crowd before leaving the stage. Despite the gloomy weather, Jepsen didn’t leave her fans disappointed. She took to Twitter, announcing that those hoping to see her full performance would get two additional opportunities to do so.

She held a performance at Rockwood Music Hall on Monday night at 11 p.m. for the first 150 people who showed up with tickets to that night’s show in hand, offering them the chance to come do a sing-along with her. For those fans who couldn’t make the sing-along, Jepsen held a matinee performance of her concert at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for Monday night ticket-holders.

