Carly Rae Jepsen Keeps it Casual in Pink Cardigan and Gingham Maxi Skirt After ‘Good Morning America’ Performance

Carly Rae Jepsen paid a visit to “Good Morning America” on Thursday to perform her tracks “Psychedelic Switch” and “The Loneliest Time.”

On stage, Jepsen opted for a green crystallized jumpsuit. She then changed into a more casual ensemble while departing the New York talk show. The singer sported a pink cardigan over a white t-shirt and a ruched gingham maxi skirt. Jepsen completed her look with a pair of chunky platform Mary Janes.

Carly Rae Jepsen outside of Good Morning America on Aug. 10 in New York. GC Images

Jepsen’s long platinum blonde hair was styled with blunt curtain bangs, while her makeup featured a red-orange lip.

Jepsen wraps up the final leg of her So Nice Tour today in Los Angeles after completing a series of dates in North America. Her fourth concert tour, which began late last year, traveled to several countries including Japan, Australia and England.

Last week, Jepsen performed at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago before heading to New York for two concerts at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Carly Rae Jepsen outside of Good Morning America on Aug. 10 in New York. GC Images

Jepsen worked with her longtime stylist Hayley Atkin to create her tour looks. Atkin has dressed the pop star in several independent labels including Oscar Uttiere, Aknvas and Alejandro Collection. Among the stylist’s other celebrity clientele are Sally Field, Mindy Kailing and Meghan Trainor.

Jepsen wore custom creations by Evan Clayton while on tour. Clayton designed two silk chiffon high-low gowns for the singer, which she wore during her stops in Chicago and New York. Clayton is known for creating custom ensembles for several “RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast members. He’s designed looks for Jimbo the Drag Clown, Shea Coulee and Luxx Noir London, among others.