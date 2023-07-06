Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy Channel ’90s Summer While Modeling Bikinis for Skims’ Latest Swimwear Campaign

Kim Kardashian‘s brand Skims released a new swimwear campaign on Thursday featuring Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy.

The duo reunited for the ’90s-inspired photo shoot, modeling different bikinis from Skims’ latest collection. Electra and McCarthy both modeled for Playboy and hosted MTV’s “Singled Out,” an American dating game show that ran from 1995 to 1998.

“Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream,” Electra said in a statement. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together.”

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy starring in Skims’ latest swim campaign. COURTESY OF SKIMS

The campaign shots showcase Electra and McCarthy washing a red sports car, posing with an electric guitar and eating ice cream.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Skims’ latest campaign,” McCarthy said. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing. It felt like we were back in the ’90s, and years later we’re still having fun.”

Jenny McCarthy starring in Skims’ latest swim campaign. COURTESY OF SKIMS

The photos show the reunited pair modeling the brand’s triangle top and dipped-tie bikini, the zip-front sleeveless one-piece, the scoop neck one-piece and the tank bikini top with mid-waist bottoms.

According to Skims, the purpose of the sizzling campaign is to amplify the impact both Electra and McCarthy had on ’90s pop culture, appearing in popular game shows, parody movies and magazines. In addition, the brand wants to celebrate the women’s “timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined.”

Carmen Electra starring in Skims’ latest swim campaign. COURTESY OF SKIMS

Electra’s acting roles include “Meet the Spartans,” “Epic Movie” and “Good Burger.” McCarthy has appeared in films “John Tucker Must Die,” “Scary Movie 3” and more.

The latest Skims swim line is available on Skims.com and across all Skims social platforms.