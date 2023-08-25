Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Viral Looks: From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘And Just Like That’

For 25 years, Carrie Bradshaw has remained one of the most popular characters on television. From the first episode of “Sex and the City” to the last episode of “And Just Like That” Season Two airing on Max on Thursday, her fashion sense has always been a signature aspect of her persona.

The character, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for her penchant for mixing vintage and high-fashion pieces. Throughout “Sex and the City,” the audience watched Carrie’s shoe obsession that saw her go through Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo heels like water. She also donned numerous designer brands, from Bottega Veneta to Vivienne Westwood.

Years later, many of Carrie’s outfits are still influential in pop culture. The character is credited with the rising popularity of the nameplate necklaces, as she donned her signature Carrie necklace throughout most of the series.

Molly Rogers, who worked alongside Patricia Field to costume the original “Sex and the City” series and the two movies, told WWD that Field’s goal was to have a show that was a walking fashion magazine. Rogers is now the head costume designer on “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” reboot.

Carrie had what would be considered many viral fashion moments throughout her 25 years as a TV character. Here, WWD takes a closer look at some of the character’s most viral outfits.

The Tutu

Carrie’s famous white tutu became her look for the opening sequence of the show, giving a preview of the eclectic and out-of-the-box style the show’s audience would come to expect from the character. Costume designer Patricia Field revealed in her autobiography that she found the skirt in a $5 dollar bin at a Midtown Manhattan showroom. Parker, who has a background as a ballet dancer herself, immediately loved the tutu.

The Fendi Baguette Bag

The Fendi Baguette bag got more screen time in its various iterations than any of Carrie’s other bags. Multiple styles of the bag appeared throughout the series, but the catalyst was a gold-trimmed Baguette bag that appeared throughout much of Season Two. The Baguette became so synonymous with “Sex and the City” that Parker designed a Fendi Baguette capsule collection in fall 2022.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Fendi 25th anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images for FENDI

The Dior Newspaper Dress

In Season Three of “Sex and the City,” after one of Carrie’s many breakups with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Mr. Big, she sports a bias-cut Dior newspaper dress designed by John Galliano. The dress became such a trademark of the series that it sold for 15,000 euros at a Bonhams auction in 2022. A version of the dress from “Sex and the City 2” is currently on 1stdibs.com with a $245,000 price tag.

Vivienne Westwood’s Wedding Dress

Carrie’s Vivienne Westwood dress is best known to many “Sex and the City” fans as the dress Mr. Big stood her up in during the first movie of the franchise. Despite that, the dress is one of the most recognizable looks from the character’s wardrobe.

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for “Sex and the City: The Movie” in New York City on Oct. 12, 2007. Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Manolo Blahnik

In Season Six, episode nine of “Sex and the City,” “A Woman’s Right to Shoes,” Carrie attends a baby shower with her favorite gay male companion Stanford Blatch. She is forced to take her shoes off (a pair of heeled silver peep-toe Manolo Blahniks with a jewel-encrusted buckle). The shoes end up getting stolen, and an entire drama ensues over Carrie getting her friend who hosted the baby shower to replace her shoes.

The Naked Dress

For her first date with Mr. Big in Season One of “Sex and the City,” Carrie wore a low-cut minidress in a nude color that would’ve given the illusion she was naked from a distance. It would be the first of many looks in her dramatic romantic saga with Mr. Big.

Fur Coat

Throughout the winter months in the series, Carrie would sometimes wear fur coats. One of her most notable ones was a raccoon fur coat that even made an appearance in the “Sex and the City” movie when she went to dinner with Miranda to tell her it was a mistake she left Steve.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker films “Sex and the City” on March 10, 1998 at Madison Avenue in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Green Tutu Skirt

Carrie’s affinity for tutu skirts didn’t just stop with the white skirt in the opening montage. The skirt came full circle in the Paris episode of “Sex and the City,” which brought about the conclusion of the series. The finale dress is still etched in fans’ memories as Carrie reunited with Mr. Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Paris. WireImage

Gucci Belt Bag

Carrie’s Gucci belt bag was first worn in a 1998 episode of the series. It was the first time many saw a high-fashion fanny pack, and it was a Gucci one in the brand’s signature monogram logo print.

Badgley Mischka White Dress

In Season Four of “Sex and the City,” Carrie wore a white Badgley Mischka dress that became one of the most statement moments of the series. It was the closest she ever got to a wedding dress with Aidan, whom she ended up breaking up with.

Black Diamond Engagement Ring

In “Sex and the City 2,” Mr. Big presents Carrie with a 5-carat black diamond ring because he tells her “You are not like anyone else.” She does wear the ring on her wedding finger, further solidifying their whirlwind romance.

Versace Dress

In the two-part “Sex and the City” finale, Carrie wore an Atelier Versace Mille Feuille when her boyfriend, played by Mikhail Baryshnikov, stood her up. Carrie re-wore the dress in “And Just Like That” and referred to it as her pride and joy. The dress reportedly cost $80,000 and was the most expensive dress ever used in the series.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season One, episode eight of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Norma Kamali

For “And Just Like That,” Carrie wore a baby blue ruched body-con dress that has been referred to as Carrie dress 2.0. The outfit in question is the Diana dress from Norma Kamali. The look is currently on sale on Net-a-porter for $140.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season One, episode seven of “And Just Like That.”

Orange Valentino Couture Dress

In the Season One finale of “And Just Like That,” Carrie bows out of the show in an orange Valentino couture dress with pink opera gloves. The dress caused a 1,085 percent increase in searches, according to Lovethesales. Parker shared her sentiments over the first season ending with a photo of her on the Pont des Arts in Paris.