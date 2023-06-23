Cason Wallace Honors Dallas Neighborhood With Statement Suit at NBA Draft Red Carpet 2023

Cason Wallace made a vibrant arrival to the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday in New York City, embracing red and black colors with statement accessories.

Wallace arrived in a black blazer adorned in “HPT” in red letters, a red waistcoat and matching trousers. “HPT” stands for Hamilton Park, Texas, a historic neighborhood where Wallace grew up.

Cason Wallace at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

The custom ensemble by Elevee Lifestyle had a shiny, satin-like finish, which the athlete paired with plaid-patterned dress shoes, a diamond-embellished pendant chain and silver-bordered sunglasses.

The inner lining of his suit featured a collage of meaningful pictures of the important people in Wallace’s life. Wallace plays for the Kentucky Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference and was a top-five player in the 2022 class.

In April, the upcoming NBA star penned a heartfelt caption extending his thanks to the Kentucky team, with his caption reading “Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing.”

Wallace ended up being drafted number-10 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, but then traded to Oklahoma City Thunder, a team in which Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden used to play for.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.