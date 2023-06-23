×
Cason Wallace Honors Dallas Neighborhood With Statement Suit at NBA Draft Red Carpet 2023

The Dallas native previously played for the Kentucky Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference.

Cason Wallace suit, red carpet look, at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A detailed view of the necklace of Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Kobe Bufkin arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Cason Wallace made a vibrant arrival to the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday in New York City, embracing red and black colors with statement accessories.

Wallace arrived in a black blazer adorned in “HPT” in red letters, a red waistcoat and matching trousers. “HPT” stands for Hamilton Park, Texas, a historic neighborhood where Wallace grew up. 

Cason Wallace at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Cason Wallace at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

The custom ensemble by Elevee Lifestyle had a shiny, satin-like finish, which the athlete paired with plaid-patterned dress shoes, a diamond-embellished pendant chain and silver-bordered sunglasses.

The inner lining of his suit featured a collage of meaningful pictures of the important people in Wallace’s life. Wallace plays for the Kentucky Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference and was a top-five player in the 2022 class. 

Cason Wallace at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Cason Wallace at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

In April, the upcoming NBA star penned a heartfelt caption extending his thanks to the Kentucky team, with his caption reading “Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing.”

Wallace ended up being drafted number-10 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, but then traded to Oklahoma City Thunder, a team in which Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden used to play for.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.

