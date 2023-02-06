×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Cate Blanchett Brings Back Alexander McQueen Power Suit With Blue Sleeves to London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Blanchett, who won actress of the year at the awards, first wore the suit in 2019, to the film screening of “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett went for businesswear with a twist at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday in London. The actress looked to Alexander McQueen, rewearing a suit from the brand she initially wore in 2019.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Blanchett’s suit featured a black tailored tuxedo jacket that cinched her at the waist, with large blue satin roses on the shoulders. To coordinate, she wore a matching pair of black tuxedo trousers and black pointed-toe heels. Blanchett pinned her blonde tresses back into a sleek updo, leaving the front pieces of her hair out to frame her face, with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Blanchett worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart for her film awards look. Stewart has outfitted Viola Davis at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jessica Chastain at this year’s Golden Globes and Julia Roberts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Related Galleries

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This year has proven to be a successful one for Blanchett. While at the awards, she took home actress of the year for her film “Tár,” which also was named film of the year. Just last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Blanchett received an award in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her role in the film.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To the London premiere she went full glam, wearing a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink Lurex velvet gown. That same month, to the W and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner, she went for a black and white look, wearing an archival Louis Vuitton black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white ruffled shirt underneath. Blanchett has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best lead actress for her work in the cinematic project.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett Rewears Suit at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad