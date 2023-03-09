×
Cate Blanchett Re-wears Alexandre Vauthier Suit at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

On Sunday, the actress will attend the Oscars, where she is nominated for best actress.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on March 8. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cate Blanchett arrived at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023 on Wednesday in Los Angeles, taking a boss-lady approach to red-carpet dressing.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a double-breasted black suit with satin lapels and elbow-length sleeves from Alexandre Vauthier. She coordinated the look with classic black pointy-toe pumps. Blanchett accessorized her ensemble with a Louis Vuitton statement necklace with pearls and a gemstone, and a blue ribbon she wore on her lapel in support of refugees and displaced people around the world.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on March 8. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for this year’s Time Women of the Year gala, the actress worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and Elizabeth Olsen.

On Stewart’s Instagram, she revealed that Blanchett’s Alexandre Vauthier suit was re-worn from a 2022 public appearance. She also pointed out the choice of a blue ribbon, remarking on Blanchett’s philanthropic work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Time Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on March 8. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blanchett’s toast at the event was quoted by Time, where she referenced the work of women from previous generations, saying, “we have a responsibility to work on our shoulders, not just our individual shoulders but our collective shoulders so that more women can stand on our shoulders in generations to come.”

The actress is also gearing up for this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Tár.” In January, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture — Drama for the film.

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees included Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

