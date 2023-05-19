Cate Blanchett Shimmers in Louis Vuitton With Statement Sequin Pockets at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘The Zone of Interest’ Premiere

Cate Blanchett wore a Louis Vuitton gown with a cape to the “The Zone of Interest” red carpet and screening during the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Blanchett’s gown had a white base and black cape-like fabric over her chest that led into a long back train. Her gown also featured a waist-cinching black belt and oversize sequin side pockets.

Cate Blanchett at the “The Zone of Interest” screening and red carpet on May 19 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress was dressed by Elizabeth Stewart, who also outfitted Viola Davis and Natalie Portman for the festival.

Blanchett stars in “The Zone of Interest,” which is loosely based on the novel of the same name by Martin Amis. It centers around a camp commandant’s family during the Holocaust.

Cate Blanchett at the “The Zone of Interest” screening and red carpet on May 19 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Blanchett is known to wear upcycled looks. For the SAG Awards in February, Blanchett wore a Giorgio Armani gown that incorporated lace from a dress she wore in 2014 and 2018. That same month at the BAFTAs, the actress collaborated with Louis Vuitton’s Francesca Amfitheatrof on a sustainable pearl necklace.

Blanchett’s last movie role was in the Oscar-nominated film “Tár,” where she portrayed the complicated conductor Lydia Tár. Her titular role in the film earned her a win for best actress at the 2023 BAFTAs.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.