Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Cate Blanchett Channels Military Inspiration in Sharp-shouldered Balmain Jacket for Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The costume designer for her acclaimed film "Tár" was nominated for Best Contemporary Film.

Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cate Blanchett arrived at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an outfit with a hint of military inspiration.

The actress wore a black military-inspired jacket with embellished snap buttons and pointy shoulders, a pussy bow top and black trousers with a flare leg from Balmain.

Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The look was from Balmain’s pre-fall 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as inspired by the late ‘60s and ‘70s and “diverse, groovy and approachable.”

Blanchett, who often rewears fashion pieces, recently wore the same polka dot top for a Q&A ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

To create her look for this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards, Blanchett worked with her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart, whose clients include Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain.

Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cate Blanchett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blanchett attended this year’s awards ceremony in support of Bina Daigeler, who was nominated for the CDGA for Best Contemporary Film for her work on “Tár.” Blanchett plays the film’s title character and lead. The actress is nominated for Best Leading Actress at the upcoming Oscars on March 12 for the role.

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrate the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, was held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Angela Bassett was recognized with the Spotlight Award.

