Cate Blanchett Puts Colorful Spin on Power Dressing at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2024 Show

Cate Blanchett attended Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2024 show in Stresa, Italy, on Wednesday, putting a colorful spin on classic tailored dresses.

The actress wore a gray dress with a high-waisted straight-line skirt and a blazer-style bodice with voluminous sleeves featuring trompe l’oeil graphic prints of musical instruments. She coordinated the dress with black open-toe ankle-strap heels.

Cate Blanchett Getty Images

Blanchett was named a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in June 2022, specifically for its high jewelry collection. The actress has supported Louis Vuitton for over a decade, attending a store opening in Rome as far back as 2012.

In June 2022, she also handed out the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at a ceremony in Paris, wearing an outfit designed by the brand’s womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

WWD characterized Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2024 collection as “based on the idea of deep-sea diver suits, in technical fabrics but with collars shaped as shells and decorations that looked like drops of water.”

Cate Blanchett Getty Images

Blanchett recently wore two sustainable Louis Vuitton gowns for her red-carpet appearances at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

“I was talking with Nicolas last year and he came up with the idea of using sustainable silk and sustainable velvet, so it’s a whole new process, using much less water, it was amazing that you can get these incredible colors and sheens,” she explained to WWD about her gowns. “The black velvet dress with sustainable silk was green and the white one was made with deadstock and pre-existing fabrics.”

Louis Vuitton has made efforts toward sustainability and its biodiversity strategy this year. In January, the company joined forces with People for Wildlife on a five-year conservation partnership based in Queensland, Australia.