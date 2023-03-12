Cate Blanchett Shines With Sharp Shoulders in Cascading Louis Vuitton Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Cate Blanchett arrived on the red carpet for the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a color-block ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

The actress wore a cascading gown with a blue draping bodice and a black skirt with a flowing train. She accessorized the look with diamond earrings, also from Louis Vuitton. For footwear, she wore black satin pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti’s 2021 collection.

Cate Blanchett at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blanchett worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, whose clients include Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Olsen and Amanda Seyfried.

Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Todd Field’s “Tár.” Throughout awards season, Blanchett has picked up many accolades, including the Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture – Drama and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

This year’s Oscar nomination for Best Actress marks the eighth for Blanchett. She previously won Best Actress in 2014 for “Blue Jasmine” and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for “The Aviator.”

On Wednesday, Blanchett appeared at Time’s Women of the Year Gala wearing an Alexandre Vauthier look that she previously wore for a public appearance in 2022. Blanchett tends to make a point of taking a sustainable approach to fashion by re-wearing certain looks.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.