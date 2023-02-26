Cate Blanchett Glistens in Lace Upcycled Armani Gown at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cate Blanchett gave an old gown new life on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

On the red carpet, Blanchett sparkled in a Giorgio Armani dress. It was crafted with lace from another Armani gown that Blanchett wore in 2014 and 2018. She accessorized with Louis Vuitton cocktail rings and earrings in the shape of the brand’s signature monogram flower.

Cate Blanchett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Black strappy leather pumps completed Blanchett’s ensemble, which was curated by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

The actress wore her blond locks in a simple wavy bob, while her makeup featured pops of coral pink.

Blanchett was nominated for her titular role in the film “Tár.” Her portrayal of a scandal-plagued conductor earned her a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Fellow nominees included Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”).

Cate Blanchett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Blanchett already has multiple SAG Award wins under her belt. She previously took home bronze statues for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine.”

“Tár,” directed by Todd Field, is in the running for several Oscars in 2023. Blanchett was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, while Field is up for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Original Screenplay. “Tár” is also nominated in the Best Picture category.

Cate Blanchett, jewelry detail, attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Blanchett is no stranger to sustainable fashion. At the 2023 BAFTAs, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton necklace made from repurposed pearls and a teal tourmaline gem. Weeks earlier, the actress re-wore an Alexander McQueen suit to the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.