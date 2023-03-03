×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

A Closer Look at Cate Blanchett’s Sustainable Looks

The actress' most recent red-carpet appearance was in a custom Giorgio Armani dress, which she has worn two other times.

Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Cate Blanchett at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, who is up for an Oscar for her portrayal of troubled famed composer Lydia Tár in “Tár,” is on a re-wearing streak when it comes to fashion, donning sustainable looks on red carpets across the globe.

Through the years, the actress has both repurposed aspects of past outfits or reworn entire looks. Blanchett often works with her go-to stylist, Elizabeth Stewart on her red-carpet outfits.

Here, WWD rounds up examples of Blanchett’s iconic, sustainable, outfit repeats.

Governors Awards 2022

Cate Blanchett at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Cate Blanchett at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Blanchett kicked off awards season in 2022 at the Governors Awards, re-wearing an Alexander McQueen avant-garde ensemble, which included a sheer white gown with gold foil-like designs and a black blazer over the top. Her gown had ruffled detailing on the skirt and extra dramatic ruffles on one of her sleeves. She first wore the dress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Related Galleries

London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The veteran actress went for a suit at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, where she stunned in a custom Alexander McQueen look with bold, blue oversize sleeves that mimicked the look of flowers. During the awards, she received the Best Actress Award for her portrayal in “Tár.” Blanchett had worn the look once before, in 2019 at the “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” New York screening.

BAFTA Film Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London.
Cate Blanchett at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

To this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, where Blanchett took home the leading actress award for her role in “Tár,” she chose an all-black Maison Margiela gown. The piece, a velvet Artisanal dress created by John Galliano, was reworked with a shoulder pads and raw-edge update to the look she presented at the Academy Awards 2015. At the BAFTAs, Blanchett paired the dress with a Louis Vuitton necklace comprised of Tahitian pearls, gold, diamonds and Nigerian Tourmaline all from existing pieces.

73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Cate Blanchett at the "Tár" premiere during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 23 in Berlin.
Cate Blanchett at the “Tár” premiere during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 23 in Berlin. Getty Images

At the Berlin International Film Festival 2023, Blanchett re-wore a vibrant Givenchy haute couture gown with black long-sleeve top, and a tiered gradient violet, pink and lavender skirt. The dress was previously worn by the star at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

SAG Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actresses most recent sustainable look was at the SAG awards in February, where she donned a custom black sequined Giorgio Armani dress. The neckline and chest area of the gown were adorned in black lace, repurposed from a previous all-lace dress Blanchett wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and again in 2018 to the Cannes Film Festival.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Hot Summer Bags

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Six Times Cate Blanchett Re-wore Her Red Carpet Dresses

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad