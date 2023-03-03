A Closer Look at Cate Blanchett’s Sustainable Looks

Cate Blanchett, who is up for an Oscar for her portrayal of troubled famed composer Lydia Tár in “Tár,” is on a re-wearing streak when it comes to fashion, donning sustainable looks on red carpets across the globe.

Through the years, the actress has both repurposed aspects of past outfits or reworn entire looks. Blanchett often works with her go-to stylist, Elizabeth Stewart on her red-carpet outfits.

Here, WWD rounds up examples of Blanchett’s iconic, sustainable, outfit repeats.

Governors Awards 2022

Cate Blanchett at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Blanchett kicked off awards season in 2022 at the Governors Awards, re-wearing an Alexander McQueen avant-garde ensemble, which included a sheer white gown with gold foil-like designs and a black blazer over the top. Her gown had ruffled detailing on the skirt and extra dramatic ruffles on one of her sleeves. She first wore the dress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The veteran actress went for a suit at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, where she stunned in a custom Alexander McQueen look with bold, blue oversize sleeves that mimicked the look of flowers. During the awards, she received the Best Actress Award for her portrayal in “Tár.” Blanchett had worn the look once before, in 2019 at the “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” New York screening.

BAFTA Film Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

To this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, where Blanchett took home the leading actress award for her role in “Tár,” she chose an all-black Maison Margiela gown. The piece, a velvet Artisanal dress created by John Galliano, was reworked with a shoulder pads and raw-edge update to the look she presented at the Academy Awards 2015. At the BAFTAs, Blanchett paired the dress with a Louis Vuitton necklace comprised of Tahitian pearls, gold, diamonds and Nigerian Tourmaline all from existing pieces.

73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Cate Blanchett at the “Tár” premiere during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 23 in Berlin. Getty Images

At the Berlin International Film Festival 2023, Blanchett re-wore a vibrant Givenchy haute couture gown with black long-sleeve top, and a tiered gradient violet, pink and lavender skirt. The dress was previously worn by the star at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

SAG Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actresses most recent sustainable look was at the SAG awards in February, where she donned a custom black sequined Giorgio Armani dress. The neckline and chest area of the gown were adorned in black lace, repurposed from a previous all-lace dress Blanchett wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and again in 2018 to the Cannes Film Festival.