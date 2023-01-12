Cate Blanchett Shines in Pink Alexandre Vauthier Dress at ‘Tár’ London Premiere

Cate Blanchett arrived at the London premiere of her movie “Tár” on Wednesday, wearing a shiny evening dress.

In honor of her new film, Blanchett wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink lurex velvet gown with details including long sleeves and a cinched waist. She contrasted the look with black pointy-toe heels, with dangling statement earrings from Louis Vuitton.

Cate Blanchett attends the London premiere of “Tár.” Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Uni

In June 2022, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand ambassador when the company debuted its high jewelry campaign. Blanchett appeared in images styled by Carine Roitfeld with artistic direction by Baron & Baron.

To create her look for the premiere, Blanchett worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

Cate Blanchett Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Uni

For makeup, Blanchett worked with Mary Greenwell using Armani Beauty, who gave the actress an evening-ready look, including a matte coral lip, blush, heavy mascara and light pink eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Nicola Clarke, who gave her a wavy bob style.

This week, Blanchett won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture, drama, for her role in “Tár.” The actress is also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Actress in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress for the film.

Blanchett kicked off awards season by attending a dinner hosted by W and Louis Vuitton. She wore an archival look from the brand, including a black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath featuring an asymmetrical ruffle collar and voluminous ruffle sleeves, pairing the look with pointy-toe black booties.