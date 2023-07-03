Cate Blanchett Channels 1940s Menswear Inspiration in Valentino Suit for ‘The New Boy’ Photocall in Sydney

Cate Blanchett embraced power dressing for the “The New Boy” photocall in Sydney on Sunday.

Blanchett looked to Valentino for her ensemble, wearing a mint green suit with statement black lapels. The actress paired the suit with a classic button-up top and a black tie.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart, whose clients also include Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis, took inspiration from the drama’s 1940s period, opting for classic wide leg cuts, a long coat silhouette and exaggerated lapels.

Warwick Thornton and Cate Blanchett at “The New Boy” Q & A screening photocall on July 2 in Sydney. WireImage

During the event, Blanchett posed with “The New Boy” director Warwick Thornton, who kept things timeless in a classic black suit with tan cowboy boots.

Blanchett’s last fashionable moment was at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards in Manhattan in June, where she wore a sparkling sequin Giorgio Armani gown, the same one she wore to the 2023 SAG Awards.

The actress donned an equally stunning look to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where she wore a Louis Vuitton gown by the brand’s women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The black-and-white ensemble featured a sustainable black silk velvet and sea green silk duchess satin draping.

When it comes to style, Blanchett is known to wear upcycled looks, promoting sustainability. To the 2023 BAFTA Awards in February, where she won the award for best leading actress, she wore a black Maison Margiela dress. She previously wore the same dress in 2015.

Blanchett stars in “The New Boy,” a drama film about a nine-year-old boy who suddenly turns up in a remote monastery run by an untraditional nun. Written and directed by Thornton, the Australian film also includes Aswan Reid, Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair as cast members.