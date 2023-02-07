×
Catherine Zeta-Jones Embraces the Wild in Leopard-patterned Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

The actress wore a gown from Carolina Herrera's pre-fall 2023 collection to the Marvel movie premiere, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, which will be released in theaters Feb. 17.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived at the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles in a strapless, patterned Carolina Herrera gown from the brand’s 2023 pre-fall collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Zeta-Jones’ gown had a gold leopard-print pattern over a black base, with a large overskirt and a high-low feature that showcased Zeta-Jones’ ankles. She wore a pair of black Santoni heels and a dainty pair of oval-shaped drop earrings.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

“It’s bold colors, big trains and a kind of a continuous evolution of silhouettes I’ve been working on for the past few seasons,” Wes Gordon, the creative director of the brand said to WWD during a preview of the collection in December. “I started really thinking about the woman who dresses that way and then the idea of this diva personality. My mood board consisted of a million Maria Callas photos, Jacqueline de Ribes and, of course, Mrs. Herrera — the woman who inhabits the spotlight,” he later said.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Zeta-Jones was styled by Kelly Johnson for the red carpet premiere. Zeta-Jones wore signature long tresses parted in the middle and styled straight back, with a smokey eye and glossy brown lip.

The actress attended the premiere, joining a slew of other A-list stars, including Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie is the newest installment in the Marvel Studios franchise, and the third installment of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” films. It centers around the avenger Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) and female superhero the Wasp journeying through the Quantum Realm.

The movie will be released in theaters on Feb. 17.

