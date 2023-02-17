×
Catherine Zeta-Jones Holds Court in Blue Cristina Ottaviano Dress at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ U.K. Premiere

Her husband Michael Douglas stars in the new film marking the start of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" U.K. gala screening on Feb. 16 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived at the U.K. premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Feb. 16 in London, taking a Grecian-inspired approach to red carpet dressing.

In honor of the film, the actress accompanied her husband, Michael Douglas, who plays Dr. Hank Pym. For the premiere, Zeta-Jones wore a floor-length periwinkle gown with a single toga-style strap draping from the bodice in a cape-like effect and pleated detailing on the bodice by Cristina Ottaviano. The actress accessorized the look with several colorful stone bracelets and statement earrings from Chopard.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” U.K. gala screening on Feb. 16 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

To create her look for the movie premiere, Zeta-Jones worked with stylist Kelly Johnson. Johnson has become Zeta Jones’ go-to stylist, dressing her in brands such as Carolina Herrera, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab. Johnson is best known for her work as a television costume designer.

For makeup, the actress worked with Mary Wiles, who gave her a sultry evening-ready look with a matte lip, cream blush, eye-popping mascara and smokey eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Stéphane Bodin, who gave her a middle part and did her hair in a silky straightened style.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” U.K. gala screening on Feb. 16 in London. Getty Images

Zeta-Jones posed on the red carpet alongside Douglas, who wore a dark navy suit, gray loafers, a white French cuff shirt, coordinating with his wife’s blue dress wearing a blue tie.

The actress can currently be seen in “Wednesday” on Netflix as Morticia Addams. The series is the second-most watched English language series on Netflix, premiering last November.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is one of the latest projects from Marvel Studios. In addition to Douglas, the film also stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily as the title characters, along with Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray. The film premieres in the U.S. on Feb. 17. The movie marks the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

