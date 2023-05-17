Catherine Zeta-Jones and Daughter Carys Zeta Douglas Embrace Plunging Elie Saab Gowns at Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas attended the opening ceremony gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, wearing head-turning looks by Elie Saab.

Jones donned a red and purple gradient floor-length gown with a matching cape and a cummerbund that cinched her at the waist. Douglas went white in an Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which featured dainty white lace, sheer details and hip cutouts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Jones and Douglas were both dressed by Emmy-winning stylist Kelly Johnson.

The pair attended the festival to see Michael Douglas receive the Palme d’Or honor, which was previously awarded to Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker and Jean-Pierre Léaud. As an actor and film producer, Douglas has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and one Primetime Emmy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Jones and her daughter have been in front of the camera in standout looks. In 2019, they appeared in Fendi’s “#MeandMyPeekaboo” campaign for the brand’s Peekaboo handbag. WWD reported the pair posed in settings including “the frescoed rooms of Rome’s Palazzo Altemps, as well as the colonnades and the signature stairs of Fendi headquarters Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.