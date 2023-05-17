×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Fashion

Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

Business

‘Affordable Joy’ Helps Target Sales, but Consumers Aren’t Impulse Shopping Like They Used To

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Daughter Carys Zeta Douglas Embrace Plunging Elie Saab Gowns at Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

The mother-daughter pair accompanied seasoned entertainer Michael Douglas, who was honored with the Palme d’Or.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 51 Photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas attended the opening ceremony gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, wearing head-turning looks by Elie Saab.

Jones donned a red and purple gradient floor-length gown with a matching cape and a cummerbund that cinched her at the waist. Douglas went white in an Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which featured dainty white lace, sheer details and hip cutouts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Jones and Douglas were both dressed by Emmy-winning stylist Kelly Johnson.

Related Galleries

The pair attended the festival to see Michael Douglas receive the Palme d’Or honor, which was previously awarded to Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker and Jean-Pierre Léaud. As an actor and film producer, Douglas has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and one Primetime Emmy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Jones and her daughter have been in front of the camera in standout looks. In 2019, they appeared in Fendi’s “#MeandMyPeekaboo” campaign for the brand’s Peekaboo handbag. WWD reported the pair posed in settings including “the frescoed rooms of Rome’s Palazzo Altemps, as well as the colonnades and the signature stairs of Fendi headquarters Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Hot Summer Bags

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Shine in Elie Saab at Cannes Film Fest

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad