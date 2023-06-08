×
Celebrities at Pride Through the Years: RuPaul, Paris Hilton and More

From drag legend RuPaul to contemporary pop stars, many celebrities have enjoyed celebrating Pride.

Mario Lopez, Miami Beach Gay Pride
Mario Lopez attends the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade on April 12, 2015 in Miami Beach. Getty Images

Since the Stonewall Riots in 1969, Pride has transformed into a celebration of the LGBTQ community and their continuous work around representation and civil rights.

As Pride marches emerged across major cities throughout the ’90s, many celebrities, from ones who identified as part of the LGBTQ community to vocal allies, have joined in, performing concerts and walking in the marches alongside various organizations and LGBTQ groups.

Here, WWD takes a look at celebrities who have attended Pride marches throughout the years.

RuPaul, 1994

Before he became a household name with “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul Charles was still well known in the drag community. In 1994, he attended the West Hollywood Pride march in Los Angeles, wearing his signature blond wig and a floral-print dress with sequins.

RuPaul, Pride Parade
RuPaul attends the Gay and Lesbian Pride march on June 12, 1994, at Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Anna Nicole Smith, 2002

In 2002, Anna Nicole Smith was still very much at the height of her pop culture stardom. She joined Los Angeles citizens as she participated in the Pride march, wearing a formfitting red dress with beaded embellishments, complete with rainbow Mardi Gras beads and a red flower in her hair.

Anna Nicole Smith, LA Pride
Anna Nicole Smith during the 32nd annual L.A. LGBT Pride Celebration in West Hollywood, California. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Ian McKellen, 2002

In 2002, Ian McKellen — one of the most accomplished gay actors of his time, with a storied film career and two Oscar nominations — joined the Pride festivities in San Francisco, waving a British flag to represent his home country, as he wore a resort-ready look with a straw hat, mint shirt, white T-shirt and white pants.

Sir Ian McKellen, San Francisco Pride
Sir Ian McKellen as Grand Marshal waves a U.K. flag as he leads the 32nd annual San Francisco Gay Pride Parade. WireImage

Paris and Kathy Hilton

In the early Aughts, there was no picking up a tabloid without Paris Hilton in it. She loaned her socialite fame as the grand marshal of the 2005 West Hollywood Pride Parade in Los Angeles. For her duties, the reality star wore a tiara, a gold dress and gold sandals. She was joined by her mother Kathy Hilton in a vacation-ready floral print top and white pants.

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, pride parade
Grand Marshall Paris Hilton (R) and her mother Kathy Hilton arrive at the 2005 West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade, June 12, 2005, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Joan Rivers, 2009

In addition to her red-carpet fashion commentary and her days as an actress, Joan Rivers was a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community. In 2009, the media personality attended Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, in a black feather-trimmed dress.

Joan Rivers, Sydney, Pride
Joan Rivers participates during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Oxford Street on March 7, 2009, in Sydney. Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper, 2012

Cyndi Lauper has long been a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community. In 2012, she had the honor of being the grand marshal for the New York City Pride March. She donned a little black dress, red top hat and rainbow sash for the momentous occasion.

Cyndi Lauper, NYC Pride
Cyndi Lauper attends the 2012 NYC Pride March on June 24, 2012, in New York City. FilmMagic

Demi Lovato, 2014

Not only did the pop star and actress perform at Los Angeles Pride in 2014, but the performance also became part of her music video for her song “Really Don’t Care.” Lovato did it all in style in a black blazer overlayed with a harness, a white shirt, a tie inspired by a harness, black pants with rivets on the seams and gladiator sandal platform heels.

Demi Lovato, LA Pride
Singer Demi Lovato performs at the 2014 L.A. Pride Parade on June 8, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images
Celebrities at Pride Through the Years: RuPaul, Paris Hilton and More

