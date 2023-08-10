Celebrities at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Include Vanessa Bryant, Jenna Dewan and More Stars in Style

Taylor Swift‘s “Eras Tour” has featured many scene-stealing looks and nostalgic songs.

Her American tour dates included six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which brought out a slew of fan-crazed “Swifties” (her fan base), including the high-profile celebrities. Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Bryant, Jenna Dewan and more of some of the biggest stars in Hollywood appeared at the L.A. tour dates.

To relive post-concert sadness, here is a closer look at the other celebrity appearances from Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Read on for more.

Aug. 3

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan at the Taylor Swift pre-concert party on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles Getty Images for SoFi

For a pop of color, Jenna Dewan channeled her “Wildest Dreams” in a floral set by For Love and Lemons. The skirt and strappy crop top featured wildflowers embroidered with a coordinating soft pink waistband. Dewan made her appearance at Swift’s show a family affair, bringing her mom Nancy Lee Bursch along.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale at the Taylor Swift pre-concert party on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SoFi

Ashley Tisdale opted for a Western-themed look in a denim jacket matching jean shorts and snakeskin print cowboy boots. The distressed look also included a touch of fan flare with a white T-shirt that spelled the name “Taylor” in textured multicolor letters.

Aug. 4

Ally Love

Ally Love at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SoFi

Peleton instructor Ally Love incorporated aspects of Barbiecore into her outfit for Swift’s concert. Paired with her casual demin, Love wore a pink feather-adorned top with matching pink peep-toe heels. Joining Love at the concert was Shay Mitchell.

Aug. 5

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant also made an appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert date on Aug. 5, bringing her daughters Natalia and Capri. She took to Instagram to share her experience from the event, showcasing a video of them singing Swift’s viral hit “Cruel Summer.” In the short clip, Capri can be seen wearing a tulle top, while Natalia is wearing a blue star-adorned cardigan.

Aug. 7

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SoFi

Chrishell Stause took inspiration from Swift’s viral single “Shake It Off” for her outfit, opting for a teal fringe Akira dress. The “Selling Sunset” star posed for snaps at the pre-party with her partner G Flip, whom she married in May.

Aug. 9

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SoFi

Kyle Richards took an edgy approach with her look to Swift’s last U.S. tour date, wearing an all-black ensemble. The details included a motorcycle-style jacket, leather-like black shorts and chunky Chelsea boots. “Prerequisite,” Richards posted on her Instagram story while en-route to the concert on Wednesday, showcasing her look and her charm bracelet accessories.