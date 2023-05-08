Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump and More Celebrities Attend Carbone Beach Supper Club

Famed Italian restaurant Carbone arrived in Miami Beach for a four-day stint ending on Monday, following race week celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. The restaurant saw many celebrity attendees, ranging from retired NFL player Victor Cruz to Diana Ross, who performed at the event.

WWD has rounded up some of the looks of the celebrities in attendance at Carbone Beach.

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez, Lara Shriftman and Venus Williams attend American Express Presents Carbone Beach on May 6. Getty Images for American Expres

Media personality Lauren Sanchez, who enjoyed several events over the weekend with her boyfriend, Amazon cofounder Jeff Bezos, was spotted alongside Venus Williams and author Lara Shriftman at Carbone Beach on Saturday.

Sanchez wore a sequin minidress with a landscape print on it featuring cherry blossom trees, butterflies and a river from a capsule collection between Ibiza-based designer Annie’s and Clio Peppiatt. Sanchez completed the look with nude sandals.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend American Express Presents Carbone Beach on May 6. Getty Images for American Expres

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been residents of Miami-Dade County since 2022. The husband-wife duo joined the festivities at Carbone Beach. Kushner wore a sweater and jeans combo with New Balance sneakers.

Trump wore an Emilio Pucci minidress featuring a multicolored Marmo print from the brand’s resort 2023 collection, and red Seneca sandals from Khaite.

Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz and Elaina Watley attend American Express Presents Carbone Beach on May 4. Getty Images for American Expres

Former NFL player Victor Cruz donned a cream shirt with a floral pattern and white shorts with a distressed hemline. Cruz was joined by the mother of his child, Elaina Watley, who wore a ribbed ocean blue bralette top and button-up skirt.

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline attends American Express Presents Carbone Beach on May 4. Getty Images for American Expres

“Outerbanks” star Madelyn Cline joined the festivities at Carbone in a cocktail dress. The archival dress from Tommy Hilfiger was white with an allover cherry print and a halter neckline.

LL Cool J

Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend American Express Presents Carbone Beach on May 7. Getty Images for American Expres

LL Cool J wore a green mixed-media pattern floral shirt to dine at Carbone Beach. He wore the shirt unbuttoned with a classic white crewneck T-shirt underneath, slightly distressed jeans and white sneakers. He accessorized with his signature chains that have long been part of his aesthetic. He was joined by his wife Simone Smith, who wore an all-white ensemble.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Lucas Gage, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Chris Appleton attend Carbone Beach presented by American Express on May 4. Getty Images for American Expres

Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton descended upon Miami Beach for race week celebrations. For the occasion, they both wore Tommy Hilfiger, with Gage in a chambray shirt and black jeans from Tommy’s archival collection and Appleton wearing a Tommy Hilfiger Collection cardigan and pants from the Tommy x Shawn Mendes collaboration.