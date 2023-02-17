Celebrities Are Stomping Out in Mschf’s Sold-out Big Red Boots With Ciara, Lil Wayne and Seth Rollins Among the Famous Fans

Mschf’s red boots have been one of the most polarizing fashion items on the internet. While people are divided between their status as a fashion statement and if they are even practical, the shoes almost immediately sold out.

The boots created by the Brooklyn-based brand were inspired by the Japanese video game and anime character Astro Boy and his signature red boots. Respectfully tiled the “Big Red Boot,” the shoes have sparked memes and gone viral.

While only a limited number of people were able to get their hands on the shoes when they dropped Thursday, a handful of celebrities have already sported them ahead of the launch and on social media. WWD has rounded up some of the celebrities who have donned the video game character-inspired boots.

Seth Rollins

WWE wrestler Seth Rollins went viral earlier this week as he came out for a match against The Miz and Austin Theory in the boots. Rollins came out victorious in the match, performing his signature finishing curb stomp move in the shoes. Mschf has now infiltrated the WWE thanks to the wrestling star.

Wisdom Kaye

TikTok star, social media influencer and IMG model Wisdom Kaye created one of his signature high-fashion looks using the boots and posted his fit pic to Instagram. Kaye coordinated the Mschf red boots with purple Versace pants, a graphic print Marcelo Burlon County of Milan button-up shirt and a Louis Vuitton hold-all bag.

Ciara

Music superstar and entrepreneur Ciara posted a video of her on her Instagram page in the boots with black socks matching a black T-shirt featuring an image of Michael Jackson in his iconic black and red “Thriller” music video look.

Coi Leray

Rapper and singer Coi Leray performed at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show last week, and she sported the boots, pairing them with sheer tights and a black bodysuit with white trim. Leray was styled by Matthew Mazur.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne was spotted behind the scenes for a music video wearing the red Mschf boots. Lil Wayne’s new music features fellow rapper NLE Choppa.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder was one of the earliest celebrities to don the Astro Boy boots. The NBA star wore the boots as he left the hotel for a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mschf has made a name for itself by creating many polarizing shoes. In 2021, the company released a “Satan Shoes” collaboration with Lil Nas X, featuring a Nike shoe with a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood. The shoes sold out almost immediately. Nike eventually sued Mschf for trademark infringement for the shoe, but they agreed to a settlement.