Chanel Iman, Brittany Cartwright and Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Motherhood, Style and Cupshe’s ‘BeMe’ Birthday Collection

Gearing up for summer, beachwear e-tailer Cupshe has collaborated with model Chanel Iman, “Selling Sunset” personality Heather Rae El Moussa and “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright on its latest birthday collection.

Celebrating the brand’s eighth anniversary, the “BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection” features 56 swim styles and 20 cover-up styles ranging from sizes XS to XL, including sub-collections that align and reflect each star’s personal style.

According to a statement from Cupshe, the collection “aims to further strengthen its commitment of inspiring women to embrace their individuality while feeling confident and beautiful in their own skin.”

Iman, who has modeled for Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs and more, just got engaged this month to Davon Godchaux and is expecting her third child. The model reflected on how motherhood changed her wardrobe.

Cupshe’s “BeMe” campaign. Cupshe/France and Jesse Rambis

“Before kids, I had a whole different way of dressing. With pregnancy, I want to be in the most comfortable things and pieces. I usually stick to things I normally wear, but just a size up, so I still feel fashionable,” the model told WWD.

Being the first time Iman has modeled while pregnant, her Cupshe sub-collection features comfy and stylish florals, maxidresses, sarongs and green and blue swimsuits.

Cartwright, who welcomed her first child in 2021, also saw her style change after becoming a mother.

“Since having Cruz, I have been drawn to wearing higher-waisted bikini bottoms with fuller coverage on top,” Cartwright said. Her sub-collection includes metallic, pink and warm-toned one-piece swimsuits, sarongs and kimonos.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and mom just wrapped up the latest reunion episode of the show and has grown more confident in her body.

“My confidence really grew after having a child and seeing how just incredible a woman’s body really is. I began to give myself more grace and embraced the stretch marks, added weight, looser skin…because ultimately, my beautiful body blessed me with the biggest blessing of my life, my son Cruz.”

El Moussa, who welcomed her son Tristan in January, echoed a similar sentiment about celebrating all bodies: “Our bodies are something to celebrate and feel proud of, which is something I feel extra passionate about after having a baby boy at the beginning of this year,” said in a press release.

The collection, now available online, ships globally and prices range from $14.99 to $45.99.