Charli D’Amelio Models Black and Pink Bach Mai Dress at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

The social media personality cohosted this year's ceremony alongside Nate Burleson.

Charli D’Amelio at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Uzi Vert at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bebe Rexha at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, and Tim Weatherspoon at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 100 Photos

Charli D’Amelio attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 on Saturday in Los Angeles, wearing a Bach Mai ensemble.

In celebration of this year’s awards ceremony, the media personality and TikTok star wore a sleeveless black and pink dress with pleated detail at the hemline of the skirt. She coordinated the look with black platform open-toe ankle strap heels.

Charli D’Amelio arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Charli D’Amelio arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Mark Von Holden for Variety

D’Amelio’s look was from Bach Mai’s pre-fall 2023 collection. WWD said the collection looked to influences past and present to infuse the line with intriguing new ideas.

To create her look for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, D’Amelio worked with stylist Marta Del Rio. Del Rio has also worked with Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton and Billie Eilish.

D’Amelio served as one of the cohosts for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards alongside Nate Burleson, a television host, American football commentator and former NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings. At this year’s ceremony, D’Amelio took home the award for Favorite Female Creator.

Charli D’Amelio arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Charli D’Amelio Mark Von Holden for Variety

D’Amelio was a competitive dancer for 10 years and quickly skyrocketed to TikTok fame in 2019. She currently boasts more than 150 million followers on the social media platform. Her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, is also a social media influencer and attended this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. The two starred in an eight-episode docuseries together on Hulu.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards honored excellence in entertainment — as determined by young fans. The program featured appearances by Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland. Transformers’ leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award. Bebe Rexha and Lil Baby were among the performers.

