Charlize Theron Goes Sheer in Christian Dior at ‘Fast X’ Premiere in Rome

Charlize Theron attended the world premiere of “Fast X” in Rome on Friday.

The South African actress opted for a black mesh ensemble by Christian Dior. Theron wore a plunging dress over a matching bralette and shorts, which she paired with black point-toe pumps and a leather beret. Theron’s jewelry included a a pendant necklace and an Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff.

Theron was assisted by her longtime stylist Leslie Fremar, who also dresses A-listers like Jennifer Connelly and Léa Seydoux.

Charlize Theron at the premiere of “Fast X” on May 12 in Rome. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Hairdresser Adir Abergel styled Theron’s blonde hair in a wavy bob. For makeup, the actress sported brown eyeshadow and a neutral pink lip courtesy of artist Kate Lee.

“Fast X” marks Theron’s second appearance as Cipher in the “Fast & Furious” film series. She also portrayed the villain in 2021’s “Fast 9.” The hit action franchise is coming to an end, with “Fast X” being the first installment in a two-part finale.

The upcoming film, which premieres May 19, stars Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson alongside “Fast & Furious” regulars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Theron has been a spokesmodel for Dior since the early 2000s. She’s famously fronted campaigns for their J’adore scent, as well as the french label’s line of luxury watches. Theron has also favored Dior designs at high-profile awards shows like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

“Fast X” isn’t Theron’s only upcoming project. She’s been tapped to star in a sequel to the 2020 action film “The Old Guard,” which will debut in 2024.