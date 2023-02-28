Charlize Theron Embraces Boho-chic Style in Fringe Dress at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Charlize Theron arrived at the Dior runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, wearing a head-to-toe Dior, including a cream flapper-style beaded dress.

The dress had a sheer skirt accented with long tassel fringe, which Theron paired with a long black coat, black combat boots and a Lady Dior bag.

Charlize Theron at Christian Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway show on Feb. 28 during Paris Fashion Week. Swan Gallet for WWD

Theron’s relationship with Dior dates back to 2004 when she signed a contract to become the face of their J’Adore fragrance. It marked the first time Dior used an A-list celebrity to market one of their fragrances.

As recently as fall 2022, Theron was donning full Dior looks on the red carpet, including a sheer top, taffeta skirt and lace boots she wore at the premiere of her Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil.”

Dior’s fall 2023 runway collection show drew inspiration from founder Christian Dior’s sister Catherine Dior and other “warrior women.” The front rows were filled with other prominent women in entertainment, including Gal Gadot, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Blackpink’s Jisoo. WWD characterized Dior’s fall 2023 collection as celebrating the 1950s through three French heroines, including Catherine Dior, and singers Edith Piaf and Juliette Gréco.

In addition to attending Paris Fashion Week, Theron is also in post-production for “The Old Guard 2,” set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.