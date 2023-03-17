×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 17, 2023

Charlotte McKinney Wears Khaite Python Midi Dress With Larroudé Sandals for Nordstrom x Larroudé Spring 2023 Launch Event

The model-actress supported her spring 2023 Larroudé campaign and the brand's new collection alongside cofounder Marina Larroudé.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Charlotte McKinney poses as Charlotte McKinney, Marina Larroud√© and Nordstrom celebrate the Larroud√© Spring Collection at a luncheon at San Vicente Bungalows on March 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
Charlotte McKinney Getty Images for Nordstrom

Charlotte McKinney wore a statement python-print dress from Khaite with minimalist sandals by Larroudé for a luncheon on Thursday in Los Angeles at San Vicente Bungalows. The gathering celebrated the footwear brand’s spring 2023 collection, for which she appeared in its campaign.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Charlotte McKinney poses as Charlotte McKinney, Marina Larroudé and Nordstrom celebrate the Larroudé Spring Collection at a luncheon at San Vicente Bungalows on March 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
Charlotte McKinney at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for Nordstrom

The model’s bodycon midi dress from Khaite’s spring 2023 collection incorporated striking jacquard-stitched knit to create the appearance of python scales. Designer Catherine Holstein took inspiration for the collection line from director David Lynch’s films. “I was going through a very David Lynch ‘Lost Highway,’ ‘Wild at Heart’ phase this summer,” Holstein told WWD backstage last September. The collection also featured featherweight knits in bodysuits and corsets.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: (L-R) Larroudé Co-Founder Marina Larroudé and Charlotte McKinney pose as Charlotte McKinney, Marina Larroudé and Nordstrom celebrate the Larroudé Spring Collection at a luncheon at San Vicente Bungalows on March 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
Charlotte McKinney, at left, and Larroudé cofounder Marina Larroudé at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for Nordstrom

McKinney paired the dress with Larroudé’s Venus sandals in black. The shoes are the brand’s tallest stiletto heels to date at 4 inches.

Cofounder Marina Larroudé celebrated the launch alongside Hilary Rhoda, Rocky Barnes, Nicole Chavez and more ahead of an appearance at Nordstrom’s outpost at The Grove for an in-store customer experience. 

McKinney’s spring campaign, which was shot in Miami amid the city’s vibrant colors, paired whimsical shoe styles with retro-inspired looks. The collection highlights a reoccurring pink motif. Shoes in the campaign include a pair of Annie platforms in a Barbiecore-inspired pink; a colorful pair of the brand’s Miso platform sandals; and the Dolly mule in a neutral shade.

Recently, Larroudé collaborated with the New York-based brand Lingua Franca to create a velvet slipper. The collaboration was inspired by both brands’ love for whimsical products. The embroidered slippers incorporate different love-inspired phrases, including “Love Wins” and “Forever Ever.”

