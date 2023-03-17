Charlotte McKinney Wears Khaite Python Midi Dress With Larroudé Sandals for Nordstrom x Larroudé Spring 2023 Launch Event

Charlotte McKinney wore a statement python-print dress from Khaite with minimalist sandals by Larroudé for a luncheon on Thursday in Los Angeles at San Vicente Bungalows. The gathering celebrated the brand’s spring 2023 collection, for which she appeared in its campaign.

Charlotte McKinney at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for Nordstrom

The model’s bodycon midi dress from Khaite’s spring 2023 collection incorporated striking jacquard-stitched knit to create the appearance of python scales. Designer Catherine Holstein took inspiration for the collection line from director David Lynch’s films. “I was going through a very David Lynch ‘Lost Highway,’ ‘Wild at Heart’ phase this summer,” Holstein told WWD backstage last September. The collection also featured featherweight knits in bodysuits and corsets.

Charlotte McKinney, at left, and Larroudé cofounder Marina Larroudé at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for Nordstrom

McKinney paired the dress with Larroudé’s Venus sandals in black. The shoes are the brand’s tallest stiletto heels to date at 4 inches.

Cofounder Marina Larroudé celebrated the launch alongside Hilary Rhoda, Rocky Barnes, Nicole Chavez and more ahead of an appearance at Nordstrom’s outpost at The Grove for an in-store customer experience.

McKinney’s spring campaign, which was shot in Miami amid the city’s vibrant colors, paired whimsical shoe styles with retro-inspired looks. The collection highlights a reoccurring pink motif. Shoes in the campaign include a pair of Annie platforms in a Barbiecore-inspired pink; a colorful pair of the brand’s Miso platform sandals; and the Dolly mule in a neutral shade.

Recently, Larroudé collaborated with the New York-based brand Lingua Franca to create a velvet slipper. The collaboration was inspired by both brands’ love for whimsical products. The embroidered slippers incorporate different love-inspired phrases, including “Love Wins” and “Forever Ever.”