Charlotte Tilbury Shines in Sequined Cape Dress at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Charlotte Tilbury attended the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala on Thursday in New York, wearing a floor-length black dress

The entrepreneur’s ensemble was belted at the waist and featured a statement diamond-shaped accent. The dress was complemented by a sequined shawl draped around her neck.

Charlotte Tilbury at the Prince’s Trust Gala 2023. Getty Images

Tilbury represented her beauty line, wearing bold red eye shadow that complemented her famous fiery red hair. She also opted for a pink matte lip to complete her beauty look.

While Tilbury is known as a businesswoman given her brand, she also loaned her hand as a makeup artist to numerous A-list stars attending the event. She was the force behind the makeup looks for Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Kathryn Newton.

Sienna Miller, Eiza Gonzalez, Rita Ora, Charlotte Tilbury , Kate Moss, Kathryn Newton, Lori Harvey, Demetra Pinset and guests at the Prince’s Trust Gala 2023. Getty Images

In February, Tilbury’s brand named Golden Globe-winning actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez its first American beauty muse for their Pillowtalk Party Collection in the U.S. A month after, model Bella Hadid became the brand’s new beauty muse.

The annual Prince’s Trust Gala raises funds to provide opportunities to future generations of young people. This year’s event was chaired by Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful. Guests heard speeches from young people who were directly aided by the work of the Prince’s Trust. Other notable attendees at this year’s event included Kate Beckinsale, Lori Harvey and Doja Cat.