Cher and Bob Mackie Have a Fashionable Red-carpet Reunion at ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love’ Special

Cher and Bob Mackie reunited on the red carpet for NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” on Thursday in Los Angeles for a fashionable reunion.

For the event celebrating entertainer Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday, Cher wore a sparkling black Bob Mackie black sequined jacket with the lapels forming a lightning bolt, pairing it with sparkling gray glen plaid pants and black shoes. The singer accessorized with two diamond rings.

Cher arrives at NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter and Love” birthday special on March 2 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Although Cher began posing solo on the red carpet, she would eventually run into the acclaimed designer, a longtime collaborator of hers, for a chic reunion. The two smiled together while posing on the red carpet.

Mackie color-coordinated with Cher, wearing a tailored black sport coat and gray trousers. He also wore a white shirt and a rainbow polka dot tie.

Cher arrives at NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter and Love” birthday special on March 2 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Im

The first time Bob Mackie dressed Cher was in 1967 when she was a guest on “The Carol Burnett Show.” It was the beginning of a decades-long collaborative partnership.

Cher would work with Mackie to dress her for many public appearances and events. When “The Sonny and Cher Show” hit the airwaves, she turned to Mackie to design many of her costumes. Between her red-carpet events and multiple tours, Mackie says he has designed hundreds of outfits for Cher. Recently, he designed outfits for her Las Vegas residency and “Dressed to Kill” tour.

One of Mackie’s most famous creations for Cher was her 1974 Met Gala outfit, which was a pink gown with feather trim sleeves and beaded and crystal-embellished vertical stripes. The dress was so iconic that singer Pink wore it to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. Pink donned the dress to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in August.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” is a two-hour TV program held to celebrate the icon’s upcoming 90th birthday. The special is set to air on April 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.