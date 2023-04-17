Cher Channels Y2K Style in Leather Top and Puffer Jacket at ‘Chevalier’ Screening

Cher attended a special screening of “Chevalier” in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing an ensemble channeling Y2K fashion.

The singer wore a purple and black leather zip-up biker jacket with a circular graphic print on it. She paired the top with a gray puffer jacket with a matching graphic print. She completed the look with black trousers featuring a white stripe on each side.

Cher attends the Los Angeles special screening of “Chevalier” on April 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

After a decades-long career in entertainment, Cher has no plans to slow down. In March, she revealed she was working on two albums with the help of her boyfriend and music executive Alexander Edwards.

Cher also walked the runway for Balmain’s September runway show. The collection featured more than 100 looks, with the singer closing the show alongside the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. For her runway walk, Cher wore a futuristic sculptured silver bodysuit, shiny black leggings and chunky boots.

Following her runway appearance, in November, Cher starred in Balmain’s futuristic superhero campaign for their new Blaze handbag, which drew inspiration from armored superheroes.

“Chevalier” tells the story of Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an enslaved African woman and a French plantation owner, who rose through the ranks of French society and classical music to become one of the most celebrated composers, violinists and fencers of his time. The film also depicts his love affair and falling out with Marie Antoinette. The movie stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Alex Fitzalan and Minnie Driver. “Chevalier” premieres in the theaters on Friday.