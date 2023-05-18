×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Chiara Ferragni Opts for Gothic Glamour in Sequin Mônot Cutout Dress for ‘The Ferragnez’ Season Two Premiere

The fashion blogger appeared alongside her husband, Italian singer Fedez.

Chiara Ferragni attends the season two premiere of "The Ferragnez" on May 17 in Milan.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Chiara Ferragni celebrated the second season “The Ferragnez” on Wednesday in Milan. Ferragni and her husband, Italian singer Fedez, costar in the Prime Video reality show.

Ferragni sported a backless Mônot gown covered in sequins. Featuring chest and side cutouts, the floor-length garment also included a sultry slit. Ferragni accessorized with mesh opera gloves, slingback open-toe heels and crystallized ruby studs.

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 17: Chiara Ferragni attends "The Ferragnez" Series Second Season Presentation at Arco Della Pace on May 17, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chiara Ferragni attends the season two premiere of “The Ferragnez” on May 17 in Milan. Corbis via Getty Images

Ferragni’s blonde mane was styled in a side-parted bob. For makeup, the influencer wore Lancôme cosmetics, including a selection of nude eyeshadows and a muted pink-beige lipstick named “Mademoiselle Chiara.”

Ferragni’s husband and “Ferragnez” costar, Fedez, also attended the premiere. The Italian singer and rapper walked the hot pink carpet wearing an embroidered button-down, pleated trousers and patent leather loafers.

Season one of “The Ferragnez” premiered in 2021. The reality series follows the couple’s life in the spotlight, as well as their two children, Leone and Vittoria. Fedez and Ferragni have been married since 2018.

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 17: Fedez and Chiara Ferragni attend "The Ferragnez" Series Second Season Presentation at Arco Della Pace on May 17, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)
Fedez and Chiara Ferragni attends the season two premiere of “The Ferragnez” on May 17 in Milan. Corbis via Getty Images

Following the buzzy Milan premiere, Ferragni showed her gratitude on social media.

“Thank you to all the fans who attended the event and to my friends and family who came to support me and Fedez, there was an amazing energy in the air that I can’t describe,” Ferragni wrote on Instagram.

Ferragni launched her fashion blog, “The Blonde Salad,” in late 2009. Today, she’s one of the biggest global fashion influencers with almost 30 million Instagram followers. She currently sits on the board for the Italian luxury label Tod’s.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

