Chiara Ferragni Opts for Gothic Glamour in Sequin Mônot Cutout Dress for ‘The Ferragnez’ Season Two Premiere

Chiara Ferragni celebrated the second season “The Ferragnez” on Wednesday in Milan. Ferragni and her husband, Italian singer Fedez, costar in the Prime Video reality show.

Ferragni sported a backless Mônot gown covered in sequins. Featuring chest and side cutouts, the floor-length garment also included a sultry slit. Ferragni accessorized with mesh opera gloves, slingback open-toe heels and crystallized ruby studs.

Chiara Ferragni attends the season two premiere of “The Ferragnez” on May 17 in Milan. Corbis via Getty Images

Ferragni’s blonde mane was styled in a side-parted bob. For makeup, the influencer wore Lancôme cosmetics, including a selection of nude eyeshadows and a muted pink-beige lipstick named “Mademoiselle Chiara.”

Ferragni’s husband and “Ferragnez” costar, Fedez, also attended the premiere. The Italian singer and rapper walked the hot pink carpet wearing an embroidered button-down, pleated trousers and patent leather loafers.

Season one of “The Ferragnez” premiered in 2021. The reality series follows the couple’s life in the spotlight, as well as their two children, Leone and Vittoria. Fedez and Ferragni have been married since 2018.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni attends the season two premiere of “The Ferragnez” on May 17 in Milan. Corbis via Getty Images

Following the buzzy Milan premiere, Ferragni showed her gratitude on social media.

“Thank you to all the fans who attended the event and to my friends and family who came to support me and Fedez, there was an amazing energy in the air that I can’t describe,” Ferragni wrote on Instagram.

Ferragni launched her fashion blog, “The Blonde Salad,” in late 2009. Today, she’s one of the biggest global fashion influencers with almost 30 million Instagram followers. She currently sits on the board for the Italian luxury label Tod’s.