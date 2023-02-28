Chloe Bailey Embraces Cutout Trend in Dion Lee Dress for ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Chloe Bailey attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Monday, adopting the cutout trend for the red carpet.

For the film’s premiere, the actress wore a form-fitting black dress by Dion Lee with cutout detail on the bodice and shoulders. She accessorized the look with a statement ring and statement hoop earrings.

Chloe Bailey at the premiere of “Creed III” in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Bailey’s look is from Dion Lee’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as new takes on decade-spanning, signature ideas with ample edge and sex appeal.

To create her look for the premiere of “Creed III,” the singer worked with stylist Timothy Luke Garcia. Garcia has been Bailey’s go-to stylist, dressing her in brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Monsoori and Area.

For makeup, Bailey went for a wingtip eyeliner and kept the rest of her look minimalist, and for hair, she had it tied into a ponytail.

Chloe Bailey Michael Buckner for Variety

Bailey finished off the year 2022 with a fashionable and successful bang. Saks Fifth Avenue cast the singer in its fall 2022 campaign celebrating fall fashion trends and emerging brands.

“Chloe is the perfect partner to effortlessly show off our selection of fall trends because of her playful personality and chic style, both on and off the red carpet,” Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks, told WWD regarding Bailey’s selection as their campaign star.

“Creed III” is the third film in the “Creed” franchise and the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, which began in 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone. The “Creed” franchise follows the story of the son of Apollo Creed, who served as the antagonist in the first two Rocky movies, and his rise to boxing stardom.

Michael B. Jordan stars as the title character of the film, Adonis Creed. In addition to Jordan, the cast includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. “Creed III” premieres in theaters in the U.S. on Friday.