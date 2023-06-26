Chloe Bailey Embraces Earth Tones in Cutout Dress at Netflix’s Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch

Chloe Bailey attended Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, hosted by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead on Saturday in Los Angeles. She and her sister, “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey, received the Innovators of the Year Award. Chloe accepted the honor on their behalf.

For the occasion, Bailey wore a green and black halter neck gown with tie-dye panels. The frock also featured a bodice cutout and sequined ruffle details along the skirt. The singer and actress paired her ensemble with black elbow-length gloves, dangle earrings and cocktail rings.

Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch presented by Netflix Strong Black Lead on June 24 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Culture Creator

Bailey wore her brunette tresses in waist-grazing braids, while her soft glam makeup look consisted of brown eye shadow, coral blush and a glossy nude lip.

Bailey has kept busy in 2023, releasing two new singles: “How Does It Feel” with Chris Brown and “Cheatback” with Future. Both tracks appear on her debut solo album, “In Pieces,” which came out in March. It was released through Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

“My sister went to London to film her movie [‘The Little Mermaid’] for seven or eight months, and it was so hard being without her,” Bailey told Billboard in 2021. “That’s when I started creating [‘In Pieces’]. I found my confidence — like, ‘OK, you can do this now.'”

On the acting front, Bailey appears in Prime Video’s “Swarm,” a horror series starring Dominique Fishback. This year, Bailey also starred in Peacock’s musical comedy, “Praise This.”

Bailey’s next film, “The Georgetown Project,” comes out in December. Russell Crowe leads the forthcoming thriller.