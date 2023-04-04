Chlöe Bailey Brightens ‘Praise This’ Premiere in Yellow Corset Dress With Sheer Detail

Chlöe Bailey arrived at the premiere of “Praise This” in Atlanta on Monday wearing a yellow dress with an asymmetric ruched bodice, a sheer corset base, a thigh-high slit and a cascading train. She coordinated the look with clear heels.

Chlöe Bailey attends the “Praise This” world premiere in Atlanta. Getty Images

While Bailey is well-known for her music, she’s also racked up her share of acting credits. She played Jazz Forster on five seasons of ABC’s hit sitcom “Grown-ish” and can currently be seen on the Prime Video TV series “Swarm,” starring opposite Dominique Fishback.

Outside of adding acting credits to her résumé, Bailey has also won the attention of the fashion industry. The singer starred in the fall 2022 campaign of Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Chlöe is the perfect partner to effortlessly show off our selection of fall trends because of her playful personality and chic style, both on and off the red carpet,” Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks, told WWD about Bailey.

Chlöe Bailey Getty Images

“I’m still developing my personal style. Every. Single. Day. Fashion’s about evolution and figuring out what makes you feel best in that moment. People can definitely expect evolution from me in the coming years. As I get older, I’m learning to just let the confidence in myself speak for me,” said Bailey in a statement.

“Praise This” tells the story of a young woman in Atlanta’s competitive gospel youth choir. Bailey plays the lead in the film, who dreams of music stardom beyond the choir, but first, she must survive national youth choir competitions. The film also features Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Anjelika Washington.