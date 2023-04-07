Chloe Bailey Embraces Drama in Denim Coat With Statment Fur Trim at SiriusXM Studios

Chloe Bailey layered up to visit the SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York, opting for a dramatic ensemble.

To promote her latest projects, including her newly released album “In Pieces,” Bailey arrived in a full-length denim coat with red lining and faux fur trim. Underneath, she wore a black maxidress.

Chloe Bailey at SiriusXM Studios on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images

“In Pieces” is Bailey’s debut album, which was released through Beyoncé’s management company Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records on March 31. It features artists including Future and Missy Elliot.

Also on Thursday, Bailey performed on the “Today” show wearing a custom Nathan David Adams hooded red dress with an asymmetrical skirt.

The singer is also making more ventures into the fashion industry. In 2022, she starred in Saks Fifth Avenue’s fall campaign.

“I’m still developing my personal style. Every. Single. Day. Fashion’s about evolution and figuring out what makes you feel best in that moment. People can definitely expect evolution from me in the coming years. As I get older, I’m learning to just let the confidence in myself speak for me,” Bailey told WWD regarding the campaign in September.

Along with fashion, Bailey is making more ventures in acting. She starred alongside Dominique Fishback in Prime Video’s “Swarm.” The singer is also in Peacock’s “Praise This.” Released Friday on the streaming platform, the film centers around a young woman in Atlanta’s youth gospel choir with dreams of fame.