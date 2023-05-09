Halle Bailey Makes a Splash in Metallic Dress at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere and Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Yellow

Halle and Chloe Bailey made a huge splash at Disney‘s “The Little Mermaid” world premiere in Los Angeles Monday, arriving in head-turning looks.

Halle, who stars as Princess Ariel in the film, wore a strapless mermaid-style metallic sculpted gown with a neckline that mimicked seashells. The aquatic-themed look was designed by Valdrin Sahiti.

To support her sister’s movie debut, Chloe arrived wearing a shimmering yellow Gert-Johan Coetzee couture gown with sheer detail on her chest, adorned in silver crystal embellishments. She paired her look with a new hairstyle too, wearing big brown hair with tight curls.

The world premiere was a scene for many A-list stars, with Trevor Jackson, Simone Ashley, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Marsai Martin and Kelly Rowland in attendance.

The Bailey sisters continue to make waves in the entertainment industry. Leading up to her upcoming role in the film, Halle attended Gucci’s fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week show in February wearing a pastel pink slipdress with lace detailing. Chloe has starred in Prime Video’s “Swarm” and the Peacock movie “Praise This,” leading up to the March release of her debut solo album “In Pieces.”

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.