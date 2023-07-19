Chloe Cherry Channels Old Hollywood in Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Backtalk Campaign

Urban Decay taped “Euphoria” actress Chloe Cherry to star in its latest campaign for the new Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection.

The campaign channels old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. Cherry strikes a pose in an old-school-style Hollywood screening room theater as she wears a cherry-printed corset top with fur trim on the shoulders and sleeves. The actress posed in a pink ruffle skirt and pink platform peep-toe heels.

Chloe Cherry for Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Backtalk. courtesy photo

Cherry has previously opened up about how she handles negative and positive comments about her lips. Now she’s proudly put them on display for the new Urban Decay.

The Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection features six shades of lip gloss. The offerings are smudge-proof, waterproof and transfer-resistant. The collection will officially launch on Thursday for $27 on UrbanDecay.com, followed by a rollout at Sephora and Ulta.

Chloe Cherry for Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Backtalk. courtesy photo

This marks Cherry’s second campaign with the brand. In July 2022, she starred in a campaign for the brand’s Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color collection.

Chloe Cherry for Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Backtalk. courtesy photo

Cherry joined “Euphoria” for the show’s second season, which premiered in 2022. The actress said she was inspired by the graphic and glittery makeup in the first season of the show, which inspired her to start experimenting with her own colorful makeup looks.

In an interview with WWD, the actress said her daily makeup routine is a no-makeup look, but she is a big fan of lip products. “When I was very young — when I first got into makeup — I had this conversation with my mom where we were like, you can find a lipstick that stays on for a long time, but it’s so hard to find lipstick that stays glossy for a long time. Since then I never found a product that stays on and is glossy, so this is the first time that I’m actually seeing it come into fruition in a lip product,” she said.