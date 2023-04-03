Chloe Fineman Transforms Into a ’90s Pop Star for Maybelline’s ‘Ugly Cry, Perfect Liner’ Campaign

Chloe Fineman is taking her comedic talents to the small screen for a new makeup ad.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member teamed up with Maybelline to showcase the brand’s Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liquid Liner in a campaign titled “Ugly Cry, Perfect Liner.” The 30-second-long digital campaign sees Fineman in a ’90s-inspired music video, with her Maybelline eyeliner not budging through the intense rain and her tears.

Fineman embraces nostalgia with her outfit as well, wearing a backless sequin top and a pair of silver baggy pants in the campaign. Her hair followed the aesthetic, with a bright pink style with blond roots. She’s even singing in the campaign, with lyrics including, “You know why I can’t ugly cry? Though I try but my eye looks so pretty,” then adding “Is it just me? It’s my tattoo liner baby.”

Maybelline’s Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liquid Liner. COURTESY OF MAYBELLINE

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Chloe for our new Tattoo Studio Ink Liner campaign, leaning into her engaging personality, and the ‘cry-proof’ nature of the product. Chloe was the perfect partner for the Ugly Cry campaign, bringing a comedic twist to showcase the product’s long-lasting formula, through thick and thin,” Fernando Febres, the assistant vice president of US Marketing for Maybelline New York said in a press release.

According to the brand, the Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liquid Liner features a precise brush tip with 350 bristles intended for an easy glide-on application and a saturated color payoff. It is waterproof, fade-resistant and long-lasting. The liner offers 24 hours of intense jet-black lines without flaking or smudging.

