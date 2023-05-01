Chloe Fineman Brings Choupette to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Pink Feline Evening Bag and Custom Wiederhoeft Dress

Chloe Fineman arrived on the red carpet for the Met Gala on Monday in New York, in a pink dress with dramatic floral display.

The actress wore a dress with hand-embroidered pink glass beads, an interior wasp corset and a neckline adorned with rosettes made of layered tulle and organza custom designed by Wiederhoeft.

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized with a pink crystal cat evening bag, which she affectionately referred to as Choupette, referencing Lagerfeld’s beloved feline. She topped off the look with black stiletto heels by Roger Vivier with a crystal strass buckle.

To create her look for this year’s Met Gala, Fineman worked with stylist Yael Quint, who also works with Charlie Carver, Matthew Noszka and Casey Thomas Brown.

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

Fineman is hosting the red carpet arrivals for Vogue. She was accompanied by media personality Derek Blasberg, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo look with a white boutonniere in his lapel.

Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

Fineman attended her first Met Gala in 2021. The morning after the event, she told WWD, “I’m waking up from a dream. I kept feeling like I was in the illuminati. You’re literally seated next to, like, Rihanna — it was crazy. Most conversations I was having the conversation but then my other eye was, like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Chloe Fineman’s handbag details at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress has slowly evolved into a fixture in both fashion and beauty. In April, she starred in Maybelline’s “Ugly Cry, Perfect Liner” campaign, showcasing the brand’s Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liquid Liner.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.