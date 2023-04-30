Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Leather Skirt Suit for Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul

Chloë Grace Moretz attended Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2023 show in Seoul on Saturday. Moretz sat front row alongside South Korean starlet Bae Doona.

Moretz wore a patent leather Louis Vuitton monogrammed skirt suit designed by the label’s current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. The two-piece ensemble included a jacket fastened with a statement belt and a front zipper mini skirt. Both items featured gold hardware.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show on April 29 in Seoul. Getty Images

Underneath, the actress sported a white ribbed crop top. She accessorized with black leather knee-high boots and a monogrammed top handle purse, both by Louis Vuitton. Moretz was assisted by her stylist Nell Kalonji, who has also dressed stars like Cate Blanchett and Lily James.

Moretz’s dirty blonde tresses were straightened and styled in a side part courtesy of hairdresser Jacob Rozenberg. Emily Cheng was responsible for Moretz’ subtle makeup look, which included soft pink cheeks and lips.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show on April 29 in Seoul. Getty Images

Moretz has been a longtime ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She recently fronted their campaign for the LV Archlight 2.0 collection, which features an updated take on Louis Vuitton’s chunky platform sneakers.

Other high-profile guests at the pre-fall 2023 show included Alicia Vikander and Jaden Smith. “Squid Game” actress and model HoYeon Jung opened the runway presentation.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show on April 29 in Seoul. Getty Images

Moretz currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Peripheral.” The sci-fi series, which is loosely based on the novel by William Gibson, is produced by “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “The Peripheral” debuted in 2022 and was recently renewed for a second season.

In 2023, Moretz will voice the titular character in Netflix’s “Nimona,” an upcoming animated adventure comedy. Inspired by ND Stevenson’s comic book series, the film co-stars Riz Ahmed and Frances Conroy.