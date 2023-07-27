Chloe and Halle Bailey Coordinate in Sporty Ensembles at Miu Miu’s Summer Club in Malibu

Chloe and Halle Bailey made Miu Miu’s Summer Club a family affair on Wednesday in Malibu, California. The sisters wore matching ensembles by the Italian label, with Chloe opting for a navy zip-up minidress and Halle sporting a black sleeveless maxidress crafted from a similar fabric.

Chloe’s Miu Miu accessories included a mini Wander bag and a pair of leather sneakers from the brand’s collaboration with New Balance. Chloe added oversize sunglasses and layered necklaces. Halle completed her look with statement earrings and white lace-up sandals.

Chloe and Halle Bailey at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Both sisters wore their dark tresses in high ponytails. Chloe’s makeup featured smokey eye shadow with a blue cut crease, while Halle went for a glowy soft glam look.

The Baileys were in good company at Miu Miu’s party as fellow A-listers including Gigi Hadid, Brie Larson and Natasha Lyonne joined in on the summer shindig.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

It’s been a busy year for the sibling duo, with Halle starring as the titular princess in Disney’s live-action reboot of “The Little Mermaid.” Chloe also released her first solo album, “In Pieces,” in March.

Chloe, who recently appeared in Prime Video’s psychological thriller, “Swarm,” is set to star in “The Georgetown Project” later this year. Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington lead the upcoming film, which follows an actor whose mental state slowly decays while filming a horror movie.

Chloe has also been cast in a film adaptation of the Bob Dylan jukebox musical “Girl From the North Country.” She’ll share the screen with Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson.

Halle, meanwhile, will continue her acting career with another musical film, “The Color Purple,” due out in December. Alice Walker’s iconic novel was previously made into a movie in 1985.