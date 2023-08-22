×
Chloe and Halle Bailey Embrace Lux Leather and Sheer Trends for Victoria’s Secret Pink Collection Launch

This is the sibling duo's first fully designed collaboration with the brand, dropping in stores and online on Aug. 29.

Halle and Chloe Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Chl√∂e x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chl√∂e x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Chl√∂e Bailey attends the Chl√∂e x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Madison Pettis attends the Chl√∂e x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
Chloe and Halle Bailey brought their edgy style to the launch of their collaboration collection with Victoria’s Secret Pink in Los Angeles on Monday. The sisters arrived layered in all-black ensembles, mixing different trends.

Chloe wore a sheer mesh top from the upcoming Pink drop and a sleek strapless bustier, carrying the Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick rhinestone box bag as her accessory. Halle donned a black leather trenchcoat with a black maxiskirt and bandeau top underneath, accessorizing with a silver choker necklace and tassel earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chl√∂e x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
Chloe and Halle Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.

The launch celebration was a dinner attended by Ella Mai, Dominique Fishback, Madison Pettis and Coco Jones.

This isn’t the first time Chloe and Halle have worked with Victoria’s Secret Pink. However, this is the sibling duo’s first fully designed collaboration with the brand. The collection, which will be available to shop on Aug. 29 online and in stores, was a year in the making and will feature puffer jackets, cargo pants and other classic pieces that fit both the glam and casual aesthetic of Chloe and Halle’s lives.

Chloe Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.
Chloe Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for VS PINK

In addition, as part of the brand’s partnership with the siblings, Victoria’s Secret Pink will donate $100,000 to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective. The funds will support the institution’s Heart Space program, a virtual space that offers mindfulness activities and mental health education tailored to the Black community.

Chloe and Halle continue to make creative ventures in the entertainment, music and fashion industry. This was the year that Halle made her debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” and that Chloe released her debut solo album, “In Pieces.” Chloe also appeared on the screen in Prime Video’s “Swarm” and Peacock’s gospel-centered film “Praise This.

Halle Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.
Halle Bailey at the Chlöe x Halle VS Pink launch celebration on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for VS PINK

Just this month, Halle released her debut solo single, “Angel,” which has already amassed more than 7 million views on YouTube and Chloe is gearing up to go on the second leg of her “In Pieces Tour.”

Chloe and Halle Bailey Don Lux Leather and Sheer for VS Pink Launch

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

