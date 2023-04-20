Chloë Sevigny Embraces the Peekaboo Trend in Lace Bra & Skirt Suit at Mugler H&M’s Launch Party

Chloë Sevigny brought edgy glamour to the Mugler H&M launch party in New York on Wednesday.

The actress looked to Mugler to celebrate the brand’s latest collaboration with H&M. She arrived wearing a chain-adorned suit jacket with a snake-eye slit along her chest, creating a peekaboo silhouette that showcased her black lace bra. A miniskirt, opaque black stockings and pumps completed her all-black look.

Chloë Sevigny at Mugler H&M’s launch party. Getty Images

Sevigny is well-known in the fashion industry. In February, she walked Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week show wearing a black blazer, white button-up and a long maxiskirt. To the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, she opted for black dressing again, wearing a slit-shoulder Gucci gown with a crisscross cutout design.

Speaking to WWD about her personal style in 2022, Sevigny said, “I think we all fell prey to comfy, cozy clothes during the pandemic. And then I also had a baby, so it was doubly so for me. I’m trying to work my way out of it and take more pride and joy and bring it every day.”

Chloë Sevigny Getty Images

The actress, whose breakout role was in the 1999 film “Boys Don’t Cry,” has also starred in “American Psycho” and “Russian Doll.” She now stars as Ruby Ruin in Peacock’s “Poker Face,” alongside Natasha Lyonne.

Chloë Sevigny Getty Images

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Sevigny, Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX and Lourdes Leon. H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.