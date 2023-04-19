Chris Evans Channels Preppy Inspiration in Knitted Shirt at ‘Ghosted’ Premiere

Chris Evans arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Ghosted” on Tuesday in New York, channeling preppy style.

The actor wore a cream knit button-up shirt from King and Tuckfield that featured two stripes of contrasting dark and light green trim. He paired the shirt with green tailored trousers from Giuliva Heritage and green suede loafers from Vinny’s the Vibe.

Chris Evans at the premiere of “Ghosted” on April 18 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Evans completed the look accessorizing with an IWC watch. In 2016, he became a brand ambassador for the brand.

To create his look for the premiere, Evans worked with stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who also works with Barry Keoghan, Ben Affleck and James Marsden.

Chris Evans at the premiere of “Ghosted” on April 18 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Evans often wears a short-sleeve shirt to premieres.

To the world premiere of Pixar’s “Lightyear” in June, he wore a multicolored graphic-patterned polo in brown, white and orange. For the July premiere of “The Gray Man,” Evans wore a white and red vertical-striped polo shirt.

“Ghosted” follows the story of a man who finds himself going from asking for a second date to discovering the woman he’s dating is a spy. Now they must team up to save the world. In addition to Evans, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Amy Sedaris and Adrien Brody. “Ghosted” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday.