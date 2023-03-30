Chris Pine Brightens ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Premiere With Yellow Suit in Mexico City

Chris Pine attended the Mexico City premiere of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on Wednesday, in a pale yellow tailored suit with a mustard button-up shirt underneath.

He accessorized the look with a braided leather brown belt and a patterned ascot. He finished the look with dark brown leather shoes.

Chris Pine attends the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 29 in Mexico City. Future Publishing via Getty Imag

This was the second time Pine wore an ascot during the movie’s press tour. The actor also sported a white and pink patterned ascot at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Paris premiere.

Colorful suits have also become a signature of Pine’s style. So far this year, he’s worn tailored pieces in light pink, green and powder blue.

Chris Pine attends the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 29 in Mexico City. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Pine has been working with stylist sister duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira to create his red carpet looks. The duo has dressed Pine in brands such as Giuliva Heritage, Edward Sexton and Ami.

Pine has gone from one movie promotional circuit to the next within the past year. In the second half of 2022, he was busy globetrotting while promoting “Don’t Worry Darling,” costarring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeon and Dragons. The new film has no connection to the previous “Dungeons & Dragons” film trilogy released between 2000 and 2012, but rather is a new movie within the game’s media universe. In addition to Pine, the film stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant. The movie had its premiere at SXSW on March 10 and will have a wide release in the U.S. on Friday.