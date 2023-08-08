×
Chrishell Stause Sparkles in Sequin-fringe Akira Minidress at SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-party

The "Selling Sunset" star attended the pre-party alongside her partner G Flip and Emma Hernan.

Chrishell Stause made a vibrant arrival to the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-party on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing a standout fringe Akira minidress.

To attend the singer’s show at the SoFi Stadium, Stause’s teal-blue frock channeled Swift’s “Shake It Off” energy, with sequin fringe throughout and backless detail. She paired the minidress with white chunky tennis sneakers by Kurt Geiger.

Accompanying the “Selling Sunset” star to the party was her partner G Flip, whom she married in May. During the event, Stause also posed for snaps with fellow cast member Emma Hernan, who wore a colorful Amanda Uprichard dress with draped sleeves.

Stause celebrated G Flip’s album release party on Sunday, brightening the occasion in the “Cassie” wine red midi dress by The Attico. The Australian singer’s album “Drummer” will release on Friday.

Stause has starred on the Netflix realtor reality show since 2019. Earlier this year, the star revealed she wasn’t leaving the show, but was instead prioritizing herself.

Since then, Stause has been showcasing more of her standout style. To the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park Festival in June, she wore a Mew Mews chainmail dress with plastic disc rainbow detail throughout. She arrived at the My Friend’s Place Annual Gala in May wearing a Arco Sposa burgundy ballgown with shimmering accents.

Grammy-award winning singer Taylor Swift is in the U.S. for her “Era’s Tour,” which includes six tour dates at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Paramore, The Haim sisters and Gracie Abrams are some of the artists that have opened the tour.

